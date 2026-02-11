‘Mamata Banerjee only CM who files and fights cases against her own employees’: Union minister Bhupendra Yadav on DA issue

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav also accused the Bengal Government of not utilising the funds allocated by the Centre and alleged corruption in Central programmes.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
4 min readKolkataFeb 11, 2026 04:30 PM IST
Yadav said, "Twenty lakh people are fighting for the Sixth Pay Commission, but already, the Seventh Pay Commission is what all other Central government employees are getting".Yadav said, "Twenty lakh people are fighting for the Sixth Pay Commission, but already, the Seventh Pay Commission is what all other Central government employees are getting". (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for going against her government employees and moving to the Supreme Court in the dearness allowance (DA) matter.

While addressing a press conference on the Union Budget, Yadav said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the only CM who files and fights cases against her own employees. Twenty lakh people are fighting for the Sixth Pay Commission, but already, the Seventh Pay Commission is what all other Central government employees are getting”.

“She has gone to fight against the implementation of SIR, but for DA, she has gone against her employees. She has lost, and she should apologise. She has failed to give respect to her own employees.”

Yadav stated that national security is a major issue due to significant infiltration from Bangladesh, and that Banerjee is “compromising national security”. He also spoke out against the state government for its appeasement politics.

According to Yadav, several factors are behind the decline in West Bengal’s per capita income, and people are migrating to other states. “In West Bengal, the health care system and the education system are down. Political killings and violence during elections are the highest in West Bengal. Here, political appeasement is the highest,” said Yadav.

Trinamool Govt represents poor governance

Yadav also accused the Bengal Government of not utilising the funds allocated by the Centre and alleged corruption in Central programmes.

The Union Minister said the Centre’s Cha Sundari project was launched in Assam, West Bengal, and Meghalaya. “Each state was to make a committee, but for the last four years, Bengal has done so. There were so many provisions for the tea estate workers. The Assam government made the committee and utilised Rs 370 crore.”

Story continues below this ad

Yadav said that the Surat–Dankuni Freight Corridor is expected to reduce transportation costs by 30 per cent. The Siliguri–Varanasi corridor and developments in Durgapur will enhance overall logistics efficiency.

A ₹10,000 crore MSME Growth Fund has been proposed, but Bengal is always deprived by its present government’s poor governance, he added.

“During the tenure of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, 6,800 listed companies have reportedly shut down, and the MSME sector has suffered,” said Yadav.

While pointing out that the Rural Development Ministry alone has granted ₹1.10 lakh crore to West Bengal, he alleged that the Trinamool government represents poor governance. He said the implementation of MGNREGA has been flawed, with allegations of mismanagement of funds. He said that the utilisation certificates for PM Awas Yojana funds have not been properly submitted; there have been allegations of corruption in PM Poshan Yojana; and Disha meetings mandated by the Centre have not been held in the state.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | High debt, DA hike, and SC directive to clear dues: Can Mamata govt afford to fulfil its promises?

“Schemes like Ayushman Bharat and PM-Kisan have not been allowed to function fully. The state is operating with low capital expenditure, borrowing continuously without increasing income, thereby jeopardising West Bengal’s future. This is not just the Trinamool’s last budget, but its farewell document,” said Yadav.

He remarked that Bengal is the land of great scientists like Satyendra Nath Bose and Jagadish Chandra Bose, yet allocations for science education have not been made, but “₹5,713.61 crore has been allocated to madrasas”. In North Bengal, with a population of 3 crore, only ₹910 crore has been allocated.

He further stated that despite West Bengal’s strong potential in textiles, the state government has no clear roadmap to develop the sector.

Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
rahul gandhi-modi
'He has sold India': Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi signed ‘one-sided’ US trade deal under a ‘chokehold’
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
Live Blog
Advertisement