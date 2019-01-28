Mamata Banerjee: NRC an electoral gimmick, won’t let it be implemented in Bengal

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday described the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as an electoral gimmick and said she would not let anyone implement it in West Bengal.

She also criticised the Centre for bringing in Citizenship Amendment Bill and asserted that the move has caused discomfort among the people.

Addressing a government event at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee said, “There are many people of my age who cannot produce their date of birth certificates. If someone tells me to produce the date of birth certificate of my mother then I will not be able to do so as earlier the system was different. But now if you cannot produce you date of birth certificates then you will be considered as a citizen of the country in the name of NRC.”

“They (the government) are now deciding who will get citizenship and who will be left out of NRC. These are just electoral gimmicks and do not pay attention to it. As long as we live this will not take place here,” she further said.

Banerjee also slammed the Central government for using agencies on people who sponsor sporting clubs. “Today football clubs do not get sponsors from people as if they do so, then agencies will be used on them. Without sponsors it is hard to run such clubs,” she said.