Mamata Banerjee’s niece found dead at home in Bengal’s Birbhum

Bristy Mukherjee, daughter of Mamata Banerjee's distant cousin Nihar Mukherjee, was found hanging at her home.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
1 min readUpdated: Sep 1, 2026 03:44 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee’s niece, Bristy Mukherjee (Special arrangement photo/ Image enhanced using AI)Mamata Banerjee’s niece, Bristy Mukherjee (Special arrangement photo/ Image enhanced using AI)
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Ex-Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee‘s niece, Bristy Mukherjee, was found dead at her home in Birbhum district, police said Tuesday afternoon. Bristy Mukherjee was the daughter of the Trinamool leader’s cousin, Nihar Mukherjee.

The police said the 28-year-old was found dead on the second floor of her house.

Nihar Mukherjee is Mamata Banerjee’s maternal cousin and a regional Trinamool leader.

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The body has been sent for an autopsy and an investigation into her death has begun. Sources close to the family said the young woman had been battling depression for the past few years and was receiving medical treatment.

She was among those who lost their job – as a non-teaching staff member of the Bolpur Upper Primary School – in March 2023 after the Supreme Court scrapped recruitment orders for teachers in state government-aided schools in the alleged ‘cash-for-jobs’ case. Nearly 26,000 teaching and non-teaching staffers were dismissed.

The appointments were struck down by the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court then upheld that order.

 

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Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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