Mamata Banerjee’s niece found dead at home in Bengal’s Birbhum

Ex-Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee‘s niece, Bristy Mukherjee, was found dead at her home in Birbhum district, police said Tuesday afternoon. Bristy Mukherjee was the daughter of the Trinamool leader’s cousin, Nihar Mukherjee.

The police said the 28-year-old was found dead on the second floor of her house.

Nihar Mukherjee is Mamata Banerjee’s maternal cousin and a regional Trinamool leader.

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The body has been sent for an autopsy and an investigation into her death has begun. Sources close to the family said the young woman had been battling depression for the past few years and was receiving medical treatment.