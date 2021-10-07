scorecardresearch
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee, two other TMC MLAs take oath

Mamata Banerjee, who won the Bhabanipur by-poll by a margin of 58,835 votes, a record for the seat, took the oath in Bengali.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: October 7, 2021 3:22:57 pm
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes oath in the presence of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo Source: ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Thursday administered the oath as a member of the state assembly by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Banerjee, who won the Bhabanipur by-poll by a margin of 58,835 votes, a record for the seat, took the oath in Bengali. She needed to win the election to retain the chief minister’s chair after her defeat at the hands of protege-turned-rival BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the March-April assembly elections.

Two other newly elected TMC legislators Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam also took oath soon afterwards. Jakir Hossain was declared victorious by a huge margin of 92,480 votes from Jangipur, Amirul Islam won from Samserganj by 26,379 votes.

Dhankhar had on Tuesday said he will administer the oath to Banerjee and others, in a departure from the practice of the governor authorising the speaker of the assembly to conduct the exercise.

