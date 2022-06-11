Mamata Banerjee calls meeting of Opposition leaders in Delhi ahead of Presidential election

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday called a meeting of Opposition leaders on June 15 to discuss strategies keeping the presidential election in mind. The meeting will be held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

According to Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources, Banerjee has shot off a letter to the major Opposition parties, including Left parties, and all non-BJP Chief Ministers of the country.

According to a statement issued by the TMC, “With the Presidential election around the corner, Hon’ble CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, with an initiative of strong and effective opposition against the divisive forces, has reached out to the Opposition CMs and leaders to participate in a joint meeting at the Constitution Club (New Delhi) on June 15th (Wednesday) from 3 PM.”

Banerjee is learnt to have written a letter to Arvind Kejriwal (Chief Minister, Delhi), Pinarayi Vijayan (Chief Minister, Kerela), Naveen Patnaik (Chief Minister, Odisha), Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (Chief Minister, Telangana), Thiru M K Stalin (Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu), Uddhav Thackeray (Chief Minister, Maharashtra), Hemant Soren (Chief Minister, Jharkhand), Bhagwant Singh Mann (Chief Minister, Punjab), Sonia Gandhi (President, INC), Lalu Prasad Yadav (President, RJD), D Raja (General Secretary, CPI), Sitaram Yechury (General Secretary, CPIM), Akhilesh Yadav (President, Samajwadi Party), Sharad Pawar (President, NCP), Jayant Chaudhary (National President, RLD), H D Kumaraswamy (former CM of Karnataka), H D Deve Gowda (MP, former PM of India), Farooq Abdullah (President, JKNC), Mehbooba Mufti (President, PDP), S Sukhbir Singh Badal (President, Shiromani Akali Dal), Pawan Chamling (President, Sikkim Democratic Front), K M Kader Mohideen (President, IUML).

In the letter, Mamata Banerjee said, “A nation with a robust democratic character requires a strong and effective opposition. All progressive forces in this country need to remain aligned and resist the divisive force that is plaguing us today. Opposition leaders are being deliberately targeted by different Central agencies, the country’s image is maligned internationally and bitter dissensions are created within. It is time we strengthen our resistance.”

She further wrote, “The Presidential elections are around the corner, presenting the perfect opportunity for all progressive opposition parties to reconvene and deliberate on the future course of Indian politics. The election is monumental because it gives legislators the opportunity to participate in deciding the Head of our State who is the custodian of our democracy. At a time when our democracy is going through troubling times, I believe that a fruitful confluence of opposition voices is the need of the hour; to echo the deprived and unrepresented communities.”