Nearly 60 out of 80 TMC MLAs skip Mamata meeting, party blames attack on it MPs

TMC postponed a key meeting convened by Mamata Banerjee after most of the party’s newly elected MLAs failed to attend, prompting the leadership to defer discussions on organisational and political issues. (File Photo)

Nearly 60 of the 80 newly elected TMC MLAs on Sunday failed to turn up at party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata on Sunday, forcing the party to cancel the scheduled meeting.

With only a handful of MLAs turning up, the meeting has now been deferred.

“The meeting was pre-scheduled. However, in the aftermath of the attacks on our leaders, our MLAs are organising protest programmes at the ground level, following which severe police action has been unleashed on our workers. The MLAs, who are stuck assisting our arrested party workers, had informed the legislative party of the developments and requested that the meeting be temporarily postponed… We are in touch with them,” TMC spokesperson and Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh told mediapersons outside the former chief minister’s residence.