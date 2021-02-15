Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Ahead of the assembly election in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the ‘Maa’ scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5 to poor people.

They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg curry for Rs 5, she said adding that the state government will bear a subsidy of Rs 15 per plate.

Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Banerjee said.