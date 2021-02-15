Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

scorecardresearch
Monday, February 15, 2021
Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Banerjee said.

By: PTI |
February 15, 2021 5:10:55 pm
mamata banerjee, west bengal polls, west bengal elections, mamata benerjee schemes, west bengal news, indian express newsWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ahead of the assembly election in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the ‘Maa’ scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5 to poor people.

They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg curry for Rs 5, she said adding that the state government will bear a subsidy of Rs 15 per plate.

Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Banerjee said.

