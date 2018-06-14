Mamata Banerjee may attend NITI Aayog meeting on Sunday

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the NITI Aayog’s governing council meeting on Sunday, sources at the state secretariat said on Wednesday.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was earlier scheduled for Saturday. However, Mamata had expressed her unwillingness to attend the meeting in view of Eid and had also told her core party members that she would send an official to take part in it on her behalf. As heads of other states also expressed their unwillingness to attend it due to the same reason, Niti Aayog shifted the meeting by a day.

Nabanna sources said that Banerjee would attend the meeting. This year, the agenda of the meeting is ‘New India 2022’.

