Martyrs’ day rally: Mamata Banerjee targets BJP, says party trying to incite Hindu-Muslim riots

Virtually launching TMC’s campaign for next year’s Assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, taking a dig at the BJP, said one party was trying to incite riots among Hindus and Muslims. Addressing the party’s annual Martyrs’ day rally, Mamata Banerjee said people were unable to speak due to reign of fear across the country.

“Everyone from a refugee to someone belonging to royal family are equal for me. But, an attempt is being made to stir up communal disharmony. A party is trying to incite Hindu-Muslim riots. Remember that people from faiths are equal. This country, Bengal is for all,” Banerjee said.

Battling both Covid-19 and the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, which has left a trail of devastation in parts of Bengal, Banerjee said all affected by the storm would receive government aid. “Don’t worry, everyone will get relief money. BJP, Congress, CPM are spreading canards. Ration is being given to 10 crore people and they will receive for the rest of their lives,” the TMC supremo said.

The rally, held in memory of the 13 youth Congress workers killed in police firing in Kolkata on July 21, 1993, is usually held at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata. However, this year Banerjee addressed people on social media from her office due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Giant screens and monitors have been installed in public places and TMC offices across the state.

