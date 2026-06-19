Mamata Banerjee loyalists seek separate room, speaking time in Assembly

A group of TMC legislators loyal to Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged for a separate room and dedicated speaking time in the state Assembly after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, party leaders said.

Veteran party MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay and former TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, among the prominent faces of the Mamata camp in the legislature party, described their meeting with the chief minister as positive and said their concerns regarding seating arrangements, security and legislative functioning had been addressed.

Addressing a press conference, Ghosh said, “We, under leadership of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, Madan Mitra, along with a delegation, met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and asked for separate seating arrangement and time for placing our opinion in the Legislative Assembly as we are not the part of the rebel bloc and we have not accepted Ritabrata Banerjee as our party’s legislative leader. Chief Minister talked with us very patiently and showed utmost courtesy. He also talked with the Parliamentary Affairs Minister and asked him to make some arrangements or us.”