Mamata Banerjee lauds people for ‘rejecting’ bandh, says BJP was behind killings

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated the people of the state for “rejecting the culture of bandhs” and lauded her administration for foiling attempts by bandh supporters to disrupt normal life.

The chief minister, who is in Italy on an official tour, also described the shutdown as a “complete failure” and asked the police to seek compensation from political parties for losses and damages to public and private properties.

“People of the state are opposed to this culture, which has ruined Bengal for so many years. Now, BJP too is trying to follow these disruptive politics. Who will pay for the buses that were torched today?” she told reporters in Milan.

“They (BJP) themselves killed two students and are now trying to take political benefits out of it. Why are they silent on farmers’ suicides in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan? Why are they mum on the fake encounters in Uttar Pradesh?” she asked.

