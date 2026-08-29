Mamata Banerjee booked for ‘violating High Court order’ at TMC student wing event

According to the police, Mamata Banerjee’s supporters allegedly violated Calcutta High Court’s directions by blocking both flanks of Cathedral Road in Kolkata. (File photo)

The Kolkata police on Friday lodged a suo moto case against former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly violating the Calcutta High Court orders in connection with the Trinamool Congress’s student wing foundation day event.

According to the police, Banerjee’s supporters allegedly violated the court’s directions by blocking both flanks of Cathedral Road, where the event was held, creating a chaotic situation, disrupting traffic and also continuing the programme beyond the permitted time.

The police also filed the First Information Report (FIR) against the organisers of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day.

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On Tuesday, a single bench of the Calcutta High Court granted permission to both the factions of the party to hold separate foundation day events of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the party’s student wing, on Friday, specifying that one flank of the road should not be blocked. While Mamata Banerjee’s TMC was allowed to hold the rally at Cathedral Road, Ritobrata Banerjee’s faction was granted permission to hold it at Rani Rashmoni. The event was supposed to be held between noon and 3 pm.