The Kolkata police on Friday lodged a suo moto case against former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly violating the Calcutta High Court orders in connection with the Trinamool Congress’s student wing foundation day event.
According to the police, Banerjee’s supporters allegedly violated the court’s directions by blocking both flanks of Cathedral Road, where the event was held, creating a chaotic situation, disrupting traffic and also continuing the programme beyond the permitted time.
The police also filed the First Information Report (FIR) against the organisers of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day.
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On Tuesday, a single bench of the Calcutta High Court granted permission to both the factions of the party to hold separate foundation day events of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the party’s student wing, on Friday, specifying that one flank of the road should not be blocked. While Mamata Banerjee’s TMC was allowed to hold the rally at Cathedral Road, Ritobrata Banerjee’s faction was granted permission to hold it at Rani Rashmoni. The event was supposed to be held between noon and 3 pm.
According to the police, Banerjee entered into a criminal conspiracy with TMCP and allegedly provoked her supporters during the event. The complaint alleged that the crowd pushed aside the barricades and jostled with police personnel deployed for maintaining law and order.
The police have booked Banerjee under several sections, including criminal conspiracy, using force against a government worker to prevent them from doing their job, and causing hurt to another by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday stated that the police would take action for violation of the court order.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More