Centre taking credit but paying just 20%…we will cover full cost: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the state government will bear the entire cost of crop insurance schemes and slammed the Centre for “indulging in politics with the scheme”.

Addressing an administrative review meeting at Bolpur in Birbhum district, she said, “We won’t allow the Centre to indulge in politics with crop insurance scheme. It is tagging its name with the project by sharing only 20 per cent of the premium amount. The state government at present bears 80 per cent of the crop insurance amount and we will pay the entire amount in future. While we are paying the major portion of the premium, the Centre is taking credit. Henceforth we will bear the entire cost.”

The chief minister said that about 49 per cent of farmers in the state are covered under crop insurance and the rest will be covered soon.

Mamata also spoke on her government’s ‘Krishak Bandhu’ scheme through which the administration will pay Rs 2 lakh to family of a deceased farmers in case of the death of the farmer.

She further said that under the scheme, a farmer will get Rs 5,000 per acre as financial assistance for his land in a year for growing a single crop.

Meanwhile, she asked government officials to crack down on illegal sand mining in Birbhum district.

“You have to stop illegal sand mining here. We will not tolerate it. Take concrete steps and create a mechanism which will put an end to the practice,” she said.

The chief minister also asked the district administration in the drought-prone Birbhum to lay special focus on her government’s ‘Jal Dharo Jal Bharo’ — a rainwater harvesting scheme.