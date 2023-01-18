scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Raniganj coal belt might also face a fate similar to that of Joshimath: CM

The residents of Joshimath were not responsible for the disaster and the Centre must take steps on a war-footing to protect people, Bengal CM said.

The central government should have taken steps much earlier as there were already predictions of land subsidence, the CM said. (Express Photo)
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that the Raniganj coal belt in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district might also face a fate similar to that of calamity-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand as the area is also subsidence-prone.

The central government should have taken steps much earlier as there were already predictions of land subsidence, the CM said. The residents of Joshimath were not responsible for the disaster and the Centre must take steps on a war-footing to protect people, she said, adding that the situation was “very dangerous” there.

“Why were necessary steps not taken when there were warnings of possible landslides? The situation in Joshimath is very dangerous. It is the duty of the government to take care of the people if there is any disaster,” Banerjee said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 04:42 IST
