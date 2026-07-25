Mamata joins students’ protest after High Court bars TMCP rally, says cops attacked her

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday joined a protest in Kolkata in support of students agitating over the NEET paper leak issue after the Calcutta High Court refused permission for the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’s (TMCP) proposed rally, with the demonstration triggering a confrontation between police and supporters of the Mamata-led faction.

The protest was organised by the Kalighat faction of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), along with the party’s youth and IT wings, against the alleged NEET paper leak.

Police detained Beliaghata MLA Kunal Ghosh and student leader Baishwanar Chatterjee while trying to disperse the gathering, prompting Banerjee to rush to the protest site before later proceeding to Lalbazar police headquarters. Later, in the evening, both Ghosh and Chatterjee were released.

The organisers had planned a march from Padmapukur to Moulali via CIT Road. The Calcutta High Court, however, declined permission for the rally after the organisers approached it following the police’s decision to withdraw an earlier permission.

West Bengal former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the gathering near Birla Planetarium as a sea of people assembled to observe ‘Shahid Diwas’ and pay tribute to the martyrs of 1993, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (@AITCofficial X/ANI Photo) West Bengal former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the gathering near Birla Planetarium as a sea of people assembled to observe ‘Shahid Diwas’ and pay tribute to the martyrs of 1993, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (@AITCofficial X/ANI Photo)

Soon after learning about the detentions, Banerjee reached Padmapukur along with senior party leader Derek O’Brien, and engaged in a heated exchange with police officers as they prevented the gathering from proceeding.

Speaking to the media, Banerjee said, “They attacked me as well. This is not a democracy. We have come here to support the students’ movement. Our MLA and several other leaders have been arrested. The wires to our sound system have been cut. I have come here to express solidarity. Our people did not create any obstruction. But the level of oppression by this government is beyond all limits. From Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, Odisha and Bengal, students and young people are on the streets, and we have not come here for our party. We have come here to express solidarity with the students. So many people have been arrested because they are afraid. They are afraid after seeing the students’ and young people’s movement. I am saying this as a citizen.”

“The police and central forces have young children at home as well; they should think about this. We did not organise any procession. We only held a peaceful sit-in. No roads were blocked. Other political parties can organise processions, but you will not allow us to do so? Will you not allow us to express our solidarity? I have always engaged in peaceful protests and have always stood with students and young people,” she added.

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Hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Banerjee said, “Amit Shah, take a look. The police are under your authority; you are the Home Minister. You cannot do anything to me. The Cockroach Janta Party has already tweeted that they will continue their protest until the detained people are released, including the students and young people who have been arrested in various cases.”

Banerjee further stated that on Monday she will be going to Delhi to extend her support to the CJP.

BOX: HC refuses nod to TMCP rally, says balance needed between protest rights, public order

Hearing the matter in a special sitting, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said the rights to freedom of speech and expression and to assemble peacefully without arms, guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution, are subject to reasonable restrictions.

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The court observed that a balance must be struck between citizens’ right to hold rallies and express their views and the administration’s right to regulate such programmes “so that everyone can enjoy the right.” Noting that the protests over the NEET paper leak were being held across the country, including in Kolkata, Justice Bhattacharyya said the police had faced a difficult situation while maintaining normalcy during a similar protest at Esplanade on Friday.

The court also observed as to why the Mamata faction did not come earlier.

The state also submitted that after Friday’s incident it is proved that the rally is “politically motivated”.

“Existing circumstances, as it appears to the court, does not seem to be absolutely normal, which is a relevant consideration in this matter since a separate rally is proposed to be organised by the student wing of a particular party,” the judge observed.

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The petitioner prayed for direction to police authorities to permit West Bengal Trinamool Chatra Parishad to hold a rally on Saturday afternoon.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Arka Nag, stated before the court that the rally was planned to express solidarity with the nationwide protests over NEET paper leak.

Advocate General Surojit Nath Mitra, representing the state government, opposed the prayer, pointing to the present situation emerging due to widespread protests at the instance of students and youth in the country regarding the issue.