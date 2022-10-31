scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Mamata Banerjee inspects Chhath preparations: ‘Stay cautious from those trying to fuel unrest’

Accompanied by ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Bakshi, the chief minister urged people to stay cautious, saying “there are people who are trying to fuel unrest by creating”.

Devotees perform Chhath Puja rituals on the banks of the Ganga in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Hours before the first arghya of Chhath on Sunday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the ghats along the Ganga at Dai Ghat and Posta Bazar areas of Kolkata to oversee the arrangements.

“Please don’t step on these issues… All religions are our religion. Bengali is included in all the festivals. Earlier, there used to be a one day holiday on Chhath Puja. But after I came to know it is a two-day festival, I declared two days of public holiday since last year,” Mamata said. She also met women worshippers at the ghat and said she prayed that their children get jobs”.

Later, she inaugurated the Jagaddhatri Puja organised by the traders of Postabazar. Every year, the chief minister inaugurates the puja. Shashi Panja, Sudeep Banerjee, and Naina Banerjee were seen with her.

