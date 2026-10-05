‘Won’t be able to step out of house’: Bengal CM warns Mamata Banerjee

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday warned his predecessor Mamata Banerjee against “digging too deep” into the disclosure of her 2021 leg injury medical records, stating that more such documents could be made public if required.
The remarks came hours after Banerjee served a legal notice on SSKM Hospital and Bangur Institute of Neurosciences seeking an explanation over how her medical records relating to the 2021 Nandigram incident were disclosed publicly without permission.
Addressing the media, Adhikari said, “Do not poke around too much. If I start showing the X-ray plates and MRI reports, you will not be able to step out of your house.”
“If necessary, I will say where I got the records from. The papers were not at SSKM. It was not supposed to be at SSKM. I will tell her lawyer not to dig too deep into this issue. She had thought she would become chief minister for a fourth term. So, she had left all the documents in her drawer (in her chamber at the Chief Minister’s Office at Nabanna),” Adhikari said.
He did not, however, specify whether the medical records had been obtained from Banerjee’s office or residence.
This comes a few days after Adhikari claimed that Mamata had faked her leg injury during campaigning in Nandigram in 2021.
At a press conference a few days ago, he had held up a document saying it was the March 11, 2021, report of the Department of Radio Diagnosis of Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, which showed no evidence of a fracture.
The state government would launch a fresh inquiry into her “false claims” of leg injury during the 2021 assembly poll campaign, Adhikari had said.
Following this, Banerjee’s lawyer Arka Nag sent the notice through email to the director and medical superintendent of SSKM and the head of the neurology department at Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, seeking an explanation on how his client’s medical records reached Adhikari and were subsequently made public.
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