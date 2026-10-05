‘Won’t be able to step out of house’: Bengal CM warns Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday warned his predecessor Mamata Banerjee against “digging too deep” into the disclosure of her 2021 leg injury medical records, stating that more such documents could be made public if required.

The remarks came hours after Banerjee served a legal notice on SSKM Hospital and Bangur Institute of Neurosciences seeking an explanation over how her medical records relating to the 2021 Nandigram incident were disclosed publicly without permission.

Addressing the media, Adhikari said, “Do not poke around too much. If I start showing the X-ray plates and MRI reports, you will not be able to step out of your house.”