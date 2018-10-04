Mamata Banerjee inaugurates ‘dream’ tourism hub in Jalpaiguri

“This is three times in a row that we have bagged this prestigious distinction,” an elated Banerjee said. “This is three times in a row that we have bagged this prestigious distinction,” an elated Banerjee said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday inaugurated her “dream project” — ‘Bhorer Alo’ — at Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri to boost tourism. Located around 30 km from Siliguri, ‘Bhorer Alo’ is considered “India’s largest integrated tourism location”.

Spread across a sprawling 208 acres, the project has different components including a budget hotel, 2-star category hotels and a high-end hotel. A 9-hole golf course spread across 60 acres will also coming up at Gajoldoba.

“We have provided training to several oarsmen today. They have been provided with equipment as well… We will set up a food camp for tourists here. One watchtower will be set up. The Bengal Safari is nearing completion. From Jaldapara to Sukna, we have developed many tourist centres. Many new cottages have also been set up,” said Mamata.

‘Bhorer Alo’ will have cycling, boating and camping facilities. It will have a trekking route through Saraswati Tea Estate to Bengal Safari. A state institute of hotel management called ‘Arohon’, along with a home for the elderly, a police station and a health care centre will also come up.

“We have started a new tourism hub at Jharkhali. We have renovated Bakkhali tourism centre, along with Ganga Sagar, Furfura Sharif, Pathachapari. A skywalk is coming up at Dakshineshwar. We will start homestay tourism. To promote local handicrafts, we will set up a rural hub. For that, we will give two acres. A panel of folk artistes will be created, who will perform here. This will lead to employment and highlight the local culture and traditions. A hotel and helipad will be built here,” she added.

