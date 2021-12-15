Mamata Banerjee hails UNESCO’s decision to accord heritage status to Kolkata’s Durga Puja

"UNESCO also commended the concerned organisations in Kolkata for their initiatives to involve marginalised groups and individuals as well as women in their participation of safeguarding the intangible cultural heritage," statement by West Bengal government.(Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hailed UNESCO’s decision to accord heritage status to Kolkata’s Durga puja festival. Taking to her Twitter handle, Banerjee wrote, “Proud moment for Bengal! To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone. And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are all beaming with joy!”

UNESCO has accorded heritage status to Durga Puja festival in the West Bengal capital. “Durga Puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India,” the UN agency posted on Twitter with a picture of an idol of the goddess attached to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too said that it was a “matter of great pride and joy for every Indian”. Lauding the development, Modi said in a tweet, “A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata’s Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet, “The auspicious Durga Puja reflects India’s splendid cultural heritage and spirit of unity. It is great to learn that this iconic festival has been inscribed on UNESCO’s #IntangibleHeritage list. Every Indian is immensely proud.”

A statement issued by West Bengal government said, “The 16th Committee of UNESCO for safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) in its meeting held on 15th December 2021 in Paris has inscribed DURGA PUJA in KOLKATA on the representative list of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity. This is the 1st festival in Asia to achieve recognition as UNESCO ICH of Humanity.”

It added, “UNESCO also commended the concerned organisations in Kolkata for their initiatives to involve marginalised groups and individuals as well as women in their participation of safeguarding the intangible cultural heritage.”