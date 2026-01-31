Mamata Banerjee govt wants to cover up Kolkata warehouse fire tragedy, BJP will not let it happen: Union HM Amit Shah

While addressing a BJP Karyakarta Sammelan in Barrackpore under the North 24 Parganas, Shah remarked that the fire was not an accident but a result of institutionalised corruption and criminal negligence on the part of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.
Questioning why the owner of Wow Momo, a fast-food chain that was operating a unit at the warehouse, has not yet been arrested, Shah said, “The momo factory owner, who is he close to? With whom did he go abroad? Till now, why has the momo factory owner not been arrested? I want to ask if these (victims) were infiltrators, would her (Mamata Banerjee) reaction be the same? After 32 hours, the fire minister visited the spot… There was no NOC, godowns were built on wetlands… Why was the godown locked? People were burnt alive.She wants to cover up, but once we come to power in April, we will look into the matter.”
The Union home minister also raised the infiltration issue, terming it a cause of national concern. Welcoming the Calcutta High Court’s recent order directing the state government to hand over land in nine districts to the BSF by March 31 for fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, Shah said, “Mamata didi says the Centre has to do this (stop infiltration). We had said we are not being given land for the fencing… infiltrators are not stopped by her police, and here people make fake documents and send them all over the country. I am happy that the Calcutta High Court has said that the BSF should be given land. The HC has accepted that Mamata Banerjee is not cooperating in giving land, and she has no interest in stopping infiltration. This is a big blow to her.
“I want to say that I don’t think that even after the high court’s judgment, Mamata Banerjee will give land to the BSF. She won’t give because those infiltrators are her vote bank. But whether she gives land by March 31 or not, the BJP CM will complete the fencing within 35 days (of forming government).”
Criticising the Bengal government over alleged scams, Shah stated that corruption has become institutionalised during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure. “Scams worth thousands of crores of rupees have happened, which she (Mamata Banerjee) is unable to see. She can’t see, as she only wants to make her blue-eyed nephew the CM.”
He named several TMC leaders who have gone to jail and challenged Mamata Banerjee to deny tickets to tainted leaders if she truly stands against corruption.
Shah also accused the TMC government of diverting central funds meant for development. “The prime minister has given nearly Rs 10 lakh crore to Bengal and introduced new trains, but none of this has reached the villages. The money has gone into the hands of the TMC syndicate,” he said, promising an end to ‘cut-money culture’ under a BJP government.
The Union home minister then criticised the state government over its record of women’s safety and added that winning the Bengal 2026 elections would be a just tribute for the thousands of BJP workers who lost their lives due to political violence.
Reaching out to Matua, Namasudra voters
Meanwhile, assuaging the concerns of the Matua and Namasudra communities over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, Shah said, “Mamata is scaring Matuas and Namasudras. I am saying that they need not be in fear; she cannot touch their votes, and she can protest against the SIR as much as she wants, but the SIR will go on. Infiltrators have to be thrown out, and those (infiltrators) who will still remain, they will be thrown out by the BJP CM.”
“West Bengal has seen red and green governments. Now it is time to give an opportunity to the kesariya (saffron) BJP government for a secure, corruption-free, and developed Bengal,” Shah concluded.
