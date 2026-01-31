Mamata Banerjee govt wants to cover up Kolkata warehouse fire tragedy, BJP will not let it happen: Union HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led government over the Kolkata warehouse fire incident that has left at least 27 people dead and several missing.

While addressing a BJP Karyakarta Sammelan in Barrackpore under the North 24 Parganas, Shah remarked that the fire was not an accident but a result of institutionalised corruption and criminal negligence on the part of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Questioning why the owner of Wow Momo, a fast-food chain that was operating a unit at the warehouse, has not yet been arrested, Shah said, “The momo factory owner, who is he close to? With whom did he go abroad? Till now, why has the momo factory owner not been arrested? I want to ask if these (victims) were infiltrators, would her (Mamata Banerjee) reaction be the same? After 32 hours, the fire minister visited the spot… There was no NOC, godowns were built on wetlands… Why was the godown locked? People were burnt alive. She wants to cover up, but once we come to power in April, we will look into the matter.”