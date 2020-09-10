Mamata Banerjee govt has ‘anti-Hindu’ mindset, policies driven by ‘minority appeasement’, says Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of having an 'anti-Hindu' mindset

Launching an attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of having an “anti-Hindu mindset and spawning political violence in the state, which has claimed the lives of over 100 BJP workers”.

The fact that West Bengal is going to elections next year was not lost on Nadda as he accused the TMC government of pursuing “minority appeasement” policies.

“When the entire country was watching the ‘bhoomi pujan’ (of Ram temple in Ayodhya), Mamata Banerjee imposed a lockdown in West Bengal on August 5 to prevent people from being part of the occasion at the local level,” Nadda said while digitally addressing the newly-formed state committee of the saffron party.

“In sharp contrast, lockdown was withdrawn due to Bakrid. This shows that the state government’s policies are driven by an anti-Hindu mindset and appeasement politics,” PTI quoted Nadda as saying.

Laying the roadmap for next year’s assembly elections, Nadda said, “In 2011, we had a 2% vote share in Bengal with 4 seats. In 2014, we got 2 seats but vote share rose to 18%. In 2019, we got a vote share of 40%. We have to continue at the same speed and in the coming elections, we’ve to defeat TMC.”

Raking up the recent vandalism incident at the Visva-Bharati University campus, Nadda assailed the TMC for running a “corrupt dispensation” in the state. “Even Rabindranath Tagore’s legacy was sullied by TMC-backed land mafia at Visva-Bharati University at Santiniketan,” he said.

On August 17, the university was shut down following vandalism on the campus over fencing around the Poush Mela ground. A large group of residents and traders, led by TMC leaders, demolished the university gates and ransacked construction material brought to build a wall around the ground.

Nadda also brought up the recent spate of political killings in the state and questioned why the “champions of democracy” were silent on the “death of more than 100 BJP activists”. The saffron party has claimed that hundreds of BJP workers have been killed, and around 2,000 party workers falsely implicated and put behind bars.

He also accused Mamata Banerjee of becoming “a barrier between the people of Bengal and good schemes that would benefit the needy”.

“Ayushman Bharat, a Rs 5 lakh medical coverage for the poor provided by PM Modi, has not been received by 4.57 crore eligible people in Bengal, only due to Mamata didi. She did not allow PM KISAN Credit Card to reach the farmers in the state, keeping them away from massive benefits. She renamed PM-Awas Yojana to Banglar Awas Yojana – took money from PM Modi, but she tried & take all credit for it. She did the same with PM Grameen Sadak Yojana!” he said.

