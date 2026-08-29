FIR against Mamata Banerjee over alleged Calcutta High Court order violation

The Kolkata Police said that the time limit specified for the TMC event and the venue restrictions as specified by Calcutta High Court were violated.

Written by: Tanushree Bose
1 min readUpdated: Aug 29, 2026 02:45 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee, Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress, tmc rebel mp disqualification, tmc rebel mp defection, Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), Abhishek Banerjee, MPs, Nationalist Citizens Party, Supreme Court, petition, political newsFormer West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC/ANI Video Grab)
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The Kolkata Police has filed a suo motu case against former Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly violating a Calcutta High Court order. The Calcutta High Court had permitted Mamata Banerjee to celebrate Trinamool Congress’s foundation day on August 28 on Cathedral Road in Kolkata, but had directed that one flank must be kept open.

According to the police, this part of the order was violated. The police also said that the time limit specified for the event by High Court was exceeded.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)

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