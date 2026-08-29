FIR against Mamata Banerjee over alleged Calcutta High Court order violation

The Kolkata Police has filed a suo motu case against former Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly violating a Calcutta High Court order. The Calcutta High Court had permitted Mamata Banerjee to celebrate Trinamool Congress’s foundation day on August 28 on Cathedral Road in Kolkata, but had directed that one flank must be kept open.

According to the police, this part of the order was violated. The police also said that the time limit specified for the event by High Court was exceeded.

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