Mamata reaches protest ground after daring police to arrest her

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee once again took center stage in Kolkata’s political landscape on Tuesday as she launched a day-long sit-in protest at Esplanade, drawing significant attention from party supporters and political observers alike.

The protest, organised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was aimed at highlighting alleged post-poll attacks on party leaders and workers following the BJP’s recent electoral success. Banerjee also used the platform to condemn the alleged assault on her nephew and senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, along with raising concerns over hawker evictions in the city.

VIDEO | Kolkata, West Bengal: Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) leads sit-in protest over attack on Abhishek Banerjee and other party leaders. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KrAydtdhG0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2026

After being denied permission to hold the demonstration at the adjacent Rani Rashmoni Road, Banerjee shifted the protest venue to Esplanade’s Y-channel in central Kolkata. Addressing supporters without a formal stage or sound system, the TMC supremo used a megaphone to deliver her message, emphasising that authorities had not permitted the installation of microphones or a stage.

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Political veterans of the Trinamool Congress were prominently present alongside Banerjee during the demonstration. Senior leaders including Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Derek O’Brien, Kalyan Banerjee and Dola Sen stood by the party chief throughout the protest. However, the absence of many newly elected TMC legislators drew attention among political watchers.

Banerjee maintained that the sit-in would continue until the evening as planned, underscoring the party’s determination to keep the spotlight on allegations of post-poll violence and recent incidents involving TMC leaders.