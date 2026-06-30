Mamata Banerjee era’s OBC quota law amended, but passage of Bills exposes chinks in rebel TMC group

Introducing the Bills, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Gaurishankar Ghosh said the BJP government was acting in accordance with the High Court directions and said there were no political motives behind the amendments.

Written by: Atri Mitra
4 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 04:19 AM IST
Mamata era OBC quota law amended, cracks appear among rebels in HouseCM Suvendu Adhikari pays tribute to educationalist and lawyer Ashutosh Mukherjee on his 163rd birth anniversary on Monday. (ANI)
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The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed two Bills amending the laws enacted by the previous TMC government on OBC reservation in the state.

With the passage of the two Bills – The West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and The West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill, 2026 – the reservation will now be given to 66 classes under the OBC category. Also, through the two Bills, the government has revised the OBC quota from 17 per cent to 7 per cent in line with the Calcutta High Court’s directives.

Introducing the Bills, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Gaurishankar Ghosh said the BJP government was acting in accordance with the High Court directions and said there were no political motives behind the amendments. “We have removed 113 classes included earlier without conducting any field survey, and retained 66 sub-classes, which were included following various surveys,” Ghosh told the House.

Read | Suvendu sets ball rolling for UCC, panel to examine draft

“The Backward Classes Commission will conduct inquiries, and if it feels any community should be included, it can make recommendations for the state government’s consideration. The previous TMC government had bypassed the Commission, and that is why the High Court struck down the process,” he said.

Speaking in support of the Bills, the BJP MLA from Dum Dum, Arijit Bakshi, hit out at the previous TMC government, accusing it of creating the OBC list to “solely appease the minority community and secure its vote bank, thereby depriving the genuinely backward sections”.

While the passage of the Bills showed a rare realignment of both the TMC factions – loyalists of former CM Mamata Banerjee and rebels led by Ritabrata Banerjee – it also exposed chinks in the rebel group.

Soon after the two Bills were introduced, ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui objected to the voice vote and demanded the division of votes.

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Opposing the Bills, TMC MLAs Javed Khan and Sabina Yasmin, also demanded division of votes. Agreeing to their demands, Speaker Rathindra Basu allowed the division of votes.

However, soon after, the rebel TMC MLAs walked out of the House, even as a few of them stayed inside. Kajal Sheikh, Baharul Islam, Byron Biswas, Pannalal Halder, and Tausifur Rahman – all from the rebel TMC faction – remained seated in the House, disregarding the group’s decision. On the other hand, Mamata loyalists like Sobhandeb Chatterjee, Biman Banerjee, Kunal Ghosh, Alifa Ahmed, and Pulak Roy stayed and voted against the Bills.

A total of 186 votes were cast in favour of the two Bills, and 17 votes were cast against them — including one from the rebel TMC faction.

2012 to 2024 and now 2026: How OBC quota changed

In May 2024, the Calcutta High Court struck down the OBC status and certificates issued to 77 additional communities, primarily added between 2010 and 2012, declaring the inclusions illegal and unconstitutional.

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The verdict cancelled roughly 12 lakh OBC certificates issued after 2010, while protecting the positions of individuals who had already secured employment through the quota. The court ruled that certificates issued before 2010 remain valid.

The current regularisation replaced the previous system, which allotted 10 per cent reservation under Category A, identified as ‘more backward’, and seven per cent under Category B, termed ‘backward’.

On May 19, the newly elected BJP government discontinued religion-based categorisation schemes and regularised 66 communities that were included in the state’s OBC reservation list prior to 2010, restoring their eligibility for a seven per cent quota.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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