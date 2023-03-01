Mamata elusive on corruption: Adhir Cong seeks CRPF deployment in panchayat polls, to move HC

The Congress will soon move the Calcutta High Court to demand deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for the upcoming panchayat polls in West Bengal, the party’s state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said

on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Chowdhury said given the alleged “reign of terror unleashed by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state, deployment of central forces was necessary to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections.

“There is a complete anarchy in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is elusive. She is non-responsive to all-pervasive corruption. This is nothing but the tip of an iceberg. More will come to light in future. Every day, bombs and bullets are being recovered. There are incidents of killing and political violence at regular intervals. Under such circumstances, free and fair election is not possible and that too under the state police,” said the Congress MP.

Claiming that the panchayat elections are likely to be violent like they were in 2018, the Congress leader said, “As soon as the election notification is announced, we will move the High Court. We will pray for the deployment of central forces. Without such a security cover, free, fair and peaceful elections cannot be held. We know that it is up to the state election commission to take the final decision on this. Yet, we will try to ensure that the elections are held without any violence.”

The West Bengal Election Commission is responsible for conducting the panchayat polls. Usually, the state police force is used to ensure security in the rural polls. In 2013, then state election commissioner Mira Pande had ordered deployment of central force for the panchayat polls following a standoff with the Mamata Banerjee-led government.