‘See how Bangladesh conducted free & fair poll’: Mamata targets EC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday targeted the Election Commission (EC), saying even a trouble-torn Bangladesh was able to conduct free and fair elections while there was a conspiracy to destroy democracy in India.

Addressing a press conference at Nabanna, the headquarters of state administration, the CM said, “We were worried about the election in Bangladesh but see how they conducted it in a free and fair manner. But here is a conspiracy to destroy democracy.”

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in the state, Banerjee questioned while documents like residential certificates, “family tree” were accepted during the similar exercise in Bihar but the same papers were not allowed in West Bengal. Why are these documents not being accepted in Bengal?”

“I will not name them. They are basically a torture commission. They are acting like Hitler and Muhammad bin Tughlaq. They are atrocious,” she claimed.

She further alleged, “According to the Supreme Court’s guidelines, the SIR hearing process was supposed to continue till February 14. But the EC closed log-in at 3 pm. The EROs (Electoral Registration Officers) and AEROs failed to dispose of more than 1 lakh electors’ details. They are basically violating the Supreme Court’s guidelines. They are executing an extraordinary threat culture.”

“The EC has become a Tughlaqi Commission run by a political party. It is treating ordinary people like terrorists. On BJP’s instructions, the EC is deleting names of Bengal’s voters during SIR,” Banerjee said.

A woman official from the BJP IT cell, the CM claimed, used artificial intelligence (AI) tools to remove the names of 58 lakh voters from the electoral rolls in Bengal.

“Such incidents pose a direct threat to democracy and undermine the very foundation of free and fair elections. They (ECI) are destroying the democratic fabric of India. They are bulldozing the federal structure of the country. They are intervening in every work of the state government. They should know the law has a boundary and if they cross that boundary people will react. In the name of logical discrepancies, the EC is snatching the democratic rights of women, minorities, backward classes and adivasis,” the Chief Minister added.

“They got 24 years’ time to conduct SIR, then why did they start just before the election, encroaching upon all powers of the state government. You (BJP) should know any chair is not permanent. You are torturing people. One-sixty people died during the SIR in Bengal. If you think you will finish the election before conducting the election then you should know after 2026 the BJP-led Central government will not exist. Since we are gentlemen we allowed them to conduct the parliamentary session. But if you attack me, I will retaliate. I will go to any extent. I will campaign worldwide,” Mamata said.

She then added, “They are threatening people. I am the last person to tolerate it. If you want to kill people, you kill me. Send me to jail. I am ready to sacrifice anything for people but I will expose them.”

Criticising the Bihar government’s decision not to allow open sale of meat ahead of Ramadan, Banerjee said, “If you vote for them, they will not allow you to sell fish and meat in the market. I have no problem with vegetarians but they can’t ban the sale of meat in Bengal.”