‘Undeclared Emergency’: Mamata accuses ECI, BJP of ‘deliberate design to seize control’ of Bengal

Mamata Banerjee had written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier, protesting the “sweeping” transfers and calling the move “a matter of deep concern and surprise”. (Photo: Facebook/Mamata Banerjee)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched yet another scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP on Thursday, saying that their actions point to “a deliberate design to seize control” of the state “through coercion and institutional manipulation”. The state, she alleged, was witnessing “nothing short of an undeclared Emergency”.
Saying that the people of Bengal would fight against such “intimidation”, the Trinamool Congress supremo said in a post on Facebook, “Bengal will fight, Bengal will resist, and Bengal will decisively defeat every attempt to impose a divisive and destructive agenda on its soil.”
Slamming the poll body for the sudden transfer of senior administrative and police officers ahead of the Assembly elections, Banerjee said, “The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not just unprecedented—it is deeply alarming. Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials, including the chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGs, DIGs, district magistrates and superintendents of police have been summarily and arbitrarily removed. This is not administrative action, rather this is political interference of the highest order.”
Accusing the ECI of staging “a calculated attempt to cripple Bengal’s administrative machinery’, she added, “The systematic politicisation of institutions meant to remain impartial is a direct assault on the Constitution. At a time when a deeply flawed SIR [Special Intensive Revision] process is underway and over 200 lives have already been lost, the conduct of the Commission reflects a clear bias and an uncomfortable submission to political interests, continuing to put the people of Bengal at risk.”
The final voters’ list after the contentious SIR in the state has seen over 63 lakh deletions and over 60 lakh voters being placed “under adjudication”.
“Supplementary electoral rolls are still not published, in clear disregard of the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s directions, leaving citizens anxious and uncertain. Meanwhile, senior officers from critical agencies like IB, STF and CID are being selectively removed and dispatched out of the state, pointing to a calculated attempt to cripple Bengal’s administrative machinery,” Banerjee added.
She also attacked the BJP, saying, “Why is the BJP so desperate? Why this relentless targeting of Bengal and its people? What satisfaction do they derive from forcing citizens, even after 78 years of Independence, to stand in queues and prove their own citizenship?”
Story continues below this ad
Banerjee alleged that this was “a deliberate design”. “What we are witnessing is nothing short of an undeclared emergency and an unpromulgated form of President’s Rule driven by political vendetta, not democratic principles. Having failed to win the trust of Bengal’s people, the BJP is now attempting to capture the state through coercion, intimidation, manipulation and the misuse of institutions,” she said.
Banerjee had written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar earlier, protesting the “sweeping” transfers and calling the move “a matter of deep concern and surprise”. She had also asked him to “refrain from adopting such unilateral measures in the future”.
“The contradictions in the Commission’s actions expose its complete collapse of credibility. It claims that removed officers should not be assigned election duties, yet within hours, the same officers are sent out as election observers. The appointment of the Commissioners of Police of Siliguri and Bidhannagar as observers, without even putting replacements in place, left two vital urban centres effectively headless. It was only after this glaring lapse came to light that rushed corrections followed. This is not governance. It reflects chaos, confusion and sheer incompetence being passed off as authority,” she said in her post.
“I stand in complete solidarity with every officer of the Government of West Bengal and their families, who are being targeted simply for serving the state with honesty and commitment. Bengal has never bowed to intimidation and it never will,” she added.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More