‘Undeclared Emergency’: Mamata accuses ECI, BJP of ‘deliberate design to seize control’ of Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched yet another scathing attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP on Thursday, saying that their actions point to “a deliberate design to seize control” of the state “through coercion and institutional manipulation”. The state, she alleged, was witnessing “nothing short of an undeclared Emergency”.

Saying that the people of Bengal would fight against such “intimidation”, the Trinamool Congress supremo said in a post on Facebook, “Bengal will fight, Bengal will resist, and Bengal will decisively defeat every attempt to impose a divisive and destructive agenda on its soil.”

Slamming the poll body for the sudden transfer of senior administrative and police officers ahead of the Assembly elections, Banerjee said, “The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not just unprecedented—it is deeply alarming. Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials, including the chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGs, DIGs, district magistrates and superintendents of police have been summarily and arbitrarily removed. This is not administrative action, rather this is political interference of the highest order.”