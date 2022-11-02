Mamata Banerjee doesn’t want to ‘comment on PM Modi as Morbi crash is not a political issue’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that she did not want to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the Morbi bridge collapse that claimed over 130 lives.

“I will not make any comment on Prime Minister Modi. Gujarat is his state. It is a tragic incident. I offer my condolences to the bereaved. This is not a political issue,” she told reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for Chennai, where she was scheduled to meet her Tamil Nadu counterpart, M K Stalin.

Banerjee, however, took a swipe at the CBI and the ED, which she said were going after common people.

She also demanded a judicial inquiry. “There should be a judicial inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Why is it not being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate? The agencies are always after common people,” she said.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress supremo had said Modi was not responsible for the “overreaction” of the central agencies, during an Assembly debate criticising the role of the ED and the CBI.