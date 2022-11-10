Mamata Banerjee says some people are plotting unrest to divide West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Thursday that a section of people were conspiring to create unrest and divide the state, in allegations apparently aimed at the BJP and central investigative agencies.

The TMC supremo also alleged that VIPs were using their cars to transport arms and money to different parts of the state. Citing the recent communal tension in Kolkata’s Mominpur area, she instructed police to intensify vehicle checks and to keep an eye on the movement of VIP cars with tinted glass.

At an administrative meeting in Ranaghat, she alleged that the plan behind the attempt to create unrest was to divide the state into north Bengal and south Bengal.

This is not the first time that Banerjee has levelled such allegations. A week ago she said at a cabinet meeting, “Some people are conspiring to create unrest in different parts of the state.”

Though many BJP MLAs have pushed for a north Bengal state, the party’s top leadership has denied any plan to create a separate state.