Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

‘Please save democracy’: Mamata Banerjee appeals to judiciary in CJI Lalit’s presence

Banerjee was speaking during the 14th convocation ceremony of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences in Kolkata.

Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit interacts with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the 14th convocation ceremony of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), in Kolkata, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

In the presence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) U U Lalit, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday claimed India’s democracy was under threat and appealed to the judiciary to save it.

“All the democratic power is being seized by one section of people. If it is going on, our country will go to presidential form (of governance). Where is democracy? Please save democracy. This is my only request,” Banerjee said during the 14th convocation ceremony of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata.

Applauding Justice Lalit, who is also the chancellor of the university as the CJI, Banerjee said: “Chief Justice Lalitji got only two months (at the helm) and to my knowledge, he is retiring on the eighth of next month. These two months, we have seen what is called the judiciary. People have their faith restored. I am not saying people have lost their faith in the judiciary but nowadays the situation has gone from bad to worse,” she said.

“I believe the judiciary must save the people from disaster. Judiciary must save the people from injustice. Judiciary must hear the people’s cries. Now people are crying behind doors,” she added.

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 04:35:53 pm
