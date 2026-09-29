As Mamata heads to Delhi for INDIA meet, Suvendu Adhikari’s ‘Dimagi Naxals’ jab

Banerjee will attend INDIA bloc meeting as Opposition leaders discuss joint action over SIR and alleged electoral irregularities.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 04:23 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee Delhi visit, Mamata Banerjee INDIA bloc meeting, Suvendu Adhikari, Dimagi Naxals, INDIA bloc Delhi meeting, SIR electoral rolls, Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commission SIR, Mamata Banerjee news, Suvendu Adhikari attack, Opposition meeting Delhi, INDIA bloc SIR strategy, West Bengal politics, Indian express newsSuvendu Adhikari also saod he will ask the Delhi Police and central IB to keep a watch on Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday launched a sharp attack on former CM Mamata Banerjee over her visit to Delhi, accusing her of holding a “planning session with Dimagi Naxals” as Opposition leaders prepare to meet to discuss a joint strategy on electoral concerns and alleged irregularities.

Banerjee is scheduled to take part in the INDIA bloc meeting Wednesday in Delhi, where its leaders are expected to discuss and decide on a nationwide protest over allegations of electoral malpractice.

“INDI alliance is finished. She is going there to hold a planning session with Dimagi Naxals. I will ask Delhi Police and central IB to keep a watch. One who gives azadi slogans, everyone knows what she can do. One has to see whether she holds meetings with anti-India forces. She is now the advisor for Dimagi Naxals,” Adhikari told reporters.

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Banerjee spoke to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPIM general secretary MA Baby on joint steps against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar shortly after the Indian Express report on the divide within the Election Commission was published.

The September 23 report said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had, on at least 14 occasions over 10 months, formally raised objections to Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-related decisions taken without their knowledge, as well as to significant gaps in the process.

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Both CPIM and Mamata Banerjee have pushed for outreach and inclusion of youth-led Cockroach Janata Party and other non-aligned factions for a broader anti-BJP and anti-EC campaign.

On Wednesday, INDIA bloc leaders will meet to coordinate a joint strategy against Kumar and address concerns regarding the SIR of electoral rolls and alleged voter deletions.

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The Opposition alliance aims to unify its stance on electoral and democratic concerns and map out a joint course of action.

It is also learnt that the INDIA bloc is planning to launch a fresh push to move an impeachment motion against Kumar. It is drafting a notice to be submitted to both Houses of Parliament.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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