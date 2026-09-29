As Mamata heads to Delhi for INDIA meet, Suvendu Adhikari’s ‘Dimagi Naxals’ jab

Suvendu Adhikari also saod he will ask the Delhi Police and central IB to keep a watch on Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday launched a sharp attack on former CM Mamata Banerjee over her visit to Delhi, accusing her of holding a “planning session with Dimagi Naxals” as Opposition leaders prepare to meet to discuss a joint strategy on electoral concerns and alleged irregularities.

Banerjee is scheduled to take part in the INDIA bloc meeting Wednesday in Delhi, where its leaders are expected to discuss and decide on a nationwide protest over allegations of electoral malpractice.

“INDI alliance is finished. She is going there to hold a planning session with Dimagi Naxals. I will ask Delhi Police and central IB to keep a watch. One who gives azadi slogans, everyone knows what she can do. One has to see whether she holds meetings with anti-India forces. She is now the advisor for Dimagi Naxals,” Adhikari told reporters.