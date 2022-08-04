Updated: August 4, 2022 5:34:26 pm
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday afternoon left Kolkata for a four-day trip to New Delhi, where she was likely to meet senior opposition leaders, besides attending a Niti Aayog programme, scheduled to be held on August 7, official sources said.
The TMC supremo will also be meeting party MPs at Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy’s residence in the national capital, shortly after reaching there in the evening, they said.
Banerjee is primarily visiting New Delhi is to take part in the NITI Aayog session, but the sources stated that a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was likely on the cards.
According to the official sources, the TMC boss might on Saturday hold discussions over certain political matters with non-Congress opposition leaders at the central hall of Parliament.
Subscriber Only Stories
During her stay there, the West Bengal CM could pay a visit to President Droupadi Murmu.
Banerjee was expected to return to Kolkata on Monday, the sources added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expectedPremium
What are rare earth elements, why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?
Latest News
CCPA imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on Amazon for selling pressure cookers that don’t meet norms
Mamata Banerjee leaves for Delhi to attend Niti Aayog programme, meeting with PM Modi likely
‘The Last White Man’: Mohsin Hamid’s next book to release on August 29
Arvind Kejriwal’s Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, raise issues
Why you must not ignore intense thirst and frequent urination
26/11 survivor moves HC again after Maharashtra rejects request for house
AAP trying to take credit of Central schemes: BJP
Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995 even as long recession looms
Charlie Puth defends BTS’ Jungkook after troll says ‘Puth carried’ Left And Right, says it was a ‘team effort’
Citing LSD, Gujarat government cancels cattle fairs, races at Tarnetar Fair
‘One billion shots later, we have another on the way’: Chrissy Teigen announces third pregnancy
Goa CM questions school heads about poor performance in National Achievement Survey