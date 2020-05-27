Citing cyclone relief work, Mamata asks PM Modi to intervene on Shramik trains being sent to state

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee distributes masks at a ration shop in Kolkata. (Express photo/Partha Paul) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee distributes masks at a ration shop in Kolkata. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

Even as West Bengal picks up the pieces after Cyclone Amphan left a trail of destruction, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the ruling party for running trains for migrant workers according to its “whims and conditions” at a time when its resources were strained.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and limit Shramik trains being sent to the state.

“They (BJP) can disturb me politically, why are they causing harm to state. I request PM Modi and Home Minister to look into sending of Shramik trains so that there is no spike in Covid-19 cases in Bengal,” Banerjee said.

Stating that the cyclone affected 6 crore people and left 87 people dead, Banerjee announced immediate relief of Rs 20,000 for 10 lakh homes that were devastated or had roofs blown off.

“As per the government assessment, 8.13 lakh people were evacuated while 2 lakh are still in shelters. About 4.5 lakh electric poles and 10.5 lakh agricultural land have been damaged. Besides, 317 km of urban road and 4,410 km rural road have been damaged,” Mamata said.

The brunt of the cyclone was felt mostly in the Sunderbans, where Mamata claimed 700 km road was damaged. “The entire Budget allocated for the Sunderbans will have to be now spent on road repair,” she said.

With protests erupting in several parts of Kolkata over erratic electricity and water supply, the Bengal CM assured the people that by evening more than 90 per cent of the areas would have their power connection restored.

“By today evening, out of 33 lakh CESC consumers, 32.7 lakh connections will be restored. Moreover, police and fire brigade personnel will be incorporated into development efforts,” Banerjee said.

On Tuesday, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said electricity had been restored in 94 of the 103 municipal towns affected by the cyclone, while telecommunication services were back in 85 per cent of such areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd