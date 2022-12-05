Mamata Banerjee criticises PM Modi’s roadshow on day of Gujarat polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding a roadshow in Gujarat on the day of the Assembly election.

“We, political parties, have to abide by the rules of the Election Commission. On election day, roadshows are banned. But they (Modi and the BJP) are special people,” she said at the Kolkata airport before leaving for Delhi to take part in the preparatory meeting for the G-20 summit.

On Monday, during the second and final phase of polling in Gujarat, Modi cast his vote at a polling station in Ahmedabad city. He had held a 50-km roadshow called ‘Pushpanjali Yatra’ on Thursday (December 1), when the first phase of polls was held. The roadshow passed through 35 areas of the city amid “Modi” chants, covering 13 constituencies in Ahmedabad city and one in Gandhinagar district.

Banerjee said that a separate meeting with PM Modi may not happen this time during her Delhi visit. “On Monday, the (G-20) meeting will continue till night. The next day, early in the morning I will go to Rajasthan. On Wednesday I will meet with my MPs and return to Kolkata. So, I think this time meeting with the PM may not be possible.” Banerjee is set to go to Ajmer and Pushkar in Rajasthan Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the votes will be counted and the Gujarat Assembly election results will be declared Thursday, December 8.