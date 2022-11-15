Watch | In Jhargram, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee prepares snacks at roadside shop

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in Jhargram district on Tuesday to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, cooked and served food to the locals.

In a video tweeted by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the party supremo could be seen frying snacks at a shop and serving them to people.

Sharing the video on their official Twitter handle, the party wrote: “Stopping at a local fry shop, our Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial cooked and served food to the locals of Jhargram today. A people’s leader in the true sense, she certainly knows how to win the hearts of people!”

Addressing a rally in the district, Banerjee also launched a scathing attack on the central government, saying it must either clear states’ dues or step down from power. “Do we have to beg before the Centre to get our financial dues cleared? They are not releasing MNREGA funds. The BJP government has to step down from power if it does not clear our dues,” she said.

In July this year, a video clip of Banerjee making momos at a roadside stall in Darjeeling went viral. In the clip, the chief minister was seen sitting in a small kitchen and making momos from scratch, while interacting with the women at the shop. She was on a three-day visit to Darjeeling to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 45 newly elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).