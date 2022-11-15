scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Watch | In Jhargram, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee prepares snacks at roadside shop

Sharing the video on their official Twitter handle, TMC wrote: "Stopping at a local fry shop, our Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial cooked and served food to the locals of Jhargram today. A people's leader in the true sense, she certainly knows how to win the hearts of people!"

Mamata Banerjee preparing snacks at roadside shop. (Videograb: Twitter@AITC)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in Jhargram district on Tuesday to mark the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, cooked and served food to the locals.

In a video tweeted by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the party supremo could be seen frying snacks at a shop and serving them to people.

Sharing the video on their official Twitter handle, the party wrote: “Stopping at a local fry shop, our Hon’ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial cooked and served food to the locals of Jhargram today. A people’s leader in the true sense, she certainly knows how to win the hearts of people!”

Addressing a rally in the district, Banerjee also launched a scathing attack on the central government, saying it must either clear states’ dues or step down from power. “Do we have to beg before the Centre to get our financial dues cleared? They are not releasing MNREGA funds. The BJP government has to step down from power if it does not clear our dues,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...

In July this year, a video clip of Banerjee making momos at a roadside stall in Darjeeling went viral. In the clip, the chief minister was seen sitting in a small kitchen and making momos from scratch, while interacting with the women at the shop. She was on a three-day visit to Darjeeling to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 45 newly elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 06:33:48 pm
Next Story

IPL retention: CSK release Dwayne Bravo and SRH release Kane Williamson

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement