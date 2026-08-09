‘Chor, dakat rani’ barbs, shoes and mud hurled at Mamata Banerjee’s car

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced protests in Halisahar in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday while she was on her way to visit the family of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker who died in police custody. A crowd surrounded the TMC chief’s car, shouted “chor (thief)” and “dakat rani (dacoit queen)” at her, and hurled mud and slippers at the vehicle.

While the BJP condemned the incident, saying it does not endorse violence, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the police and accused Banerjee of playing politics. He defended the police, saying they had done their job. The police have opened an investigation into the TMC worker’s custodial death.

#WATCH | Barrackpore: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s vehicle was attacked while she was on her way to meet a TMC worker in North 24 Parganas. As per former CM Mamata Banerjee, “Large stones were hurled at my car by anti-social elements,right in front of the… pic.twitter.com/JrTd2uFNlK — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

Addressing the media outside the home of Birju Keot, the TMC worker who allegedly died in police custody, a visibly shaken Banerjee alleged that bricks, stones, shoes, and mud were hurled at her convoy while the police stood aside. The attack was a “well-planned conspiracy” that could have resulted in fatal injuries had her car windows been open, the TMC chief said.

“Bricks were hurled at my vehicle. If the windows had not been closed, my head could have been smashed. I have never witnessed such an attack in my life. I was attacked in the presence of the police … Everything happened right in front of the police, yet they did nothing to stop it. Instead of protecting us, they remained silent spectators,” said Banerjee.

The TMC chief said she had lost faith in the local police, alleging that senior figures in the administration were protecting criminal elements and that Keot had died in custody.

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“I have lost faith in the local police after what I witnessed. I believe the Home Minister himself is responsible for what is happening. I hold the police leadership accountable for the way this incident unfolded, and I believe this is a case of custodial death. I will continue to demand accountability and justice,” she said.

In response, Suvendu Adhikari said, “I did not see any familiar faces from the BJP. ​Now, the victim’s family member is saying, ‘We didn’t call anyone; we don’t want them to get involved’ … the family members are saying, ‘We are satisfied with the administration and police. We want the case solved. He was in lockup, beaten while in that condition, fell ill, and we want justice. The local government and police can provide us justice; Mamata Banerjee cannot.’”

“Mamata Banerjee went there on a holiday, taking a lawyer along, to play politics without informing the police.​The police made such elaborate arrangements, which I doubt she even qualifies for under current protocols. However, our instructions are clear: as a former CM and given her age, she should be provided with full security and respect. The police did their job well, they didn’t do anything wrong.’ ​If someone asks for your help or intervention, you should certainly extend it. But, please do not go anywhere unnecessarily or do anything that disrupts normal public life,” said the CM.

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“​And, when you have committed so much theft, you’re bound to hear the word ‘thief’. From now on, wear those noise-cancellation sets that people use in helicopters; then you won’t hear the word … There were no BJP flags, no BJP workers present. It was a massive public outrage,” he added.

The Halisahar police arrested 48-year-old Keot, the husband of former Kanchrapara municipal councillor Jenny Sharma Keot, on Friday on charges of extortion, financial fraud, and under the Arms Act. He was produced before the Barrackpore court, which remanded him to police custody for five days. However, Keot suddenly fell ill in the lockup early on Saturday morning and was declared dead upon arrival at the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital in Kalyani. His family alleged severe physical torture and assault, claiming there were visible injury marks and bleeding on his ears. The police have ordered an investigation into the allegations.

Senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who accompanied Banerjee to Halisahar, demanded the immediate resignation of the Barrackpore Commissioner of Police Amit Kumar Singh and the Deputy Inspector, asking why Keot was detained late at night despite not being named in the initial FIR. TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata’s nephew, has said Keot’s death raises concerns about the law-and-order situation in the state, while senior leader Dola Sen has said the party will launch protests and move court seeking an independent judicial probe.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya condemned the Halisahar incident, saying stone-pelting and physical assault do not represent the BJP’s culture. “Anyone can raise slogans against the former CM or the current CM too. Black flags can be waved in protest; these are all part of democracy. The TMC has done so many atrocities and yet the BJP doesn’t support throwing shoes at a woman and former CM. No BJP supporter can be part of this. It is not the BJP’s culture,” he said.

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“If someone is doing this under BJP’s name and feels that they will be rewarded, then let me tell you that you will be identified and punished. Today is the R G Kar victim’s death anniversary, an incident in which Mamata Banerjee couldn’t assure justice. Also, Mamata Banerjee did a lot of wrongdoing during her rule. But it doesn’t mean that you will throw shoes and mud on her and shout ‘chor chor’. We do not endorse it,” said state Minister Agnimitra Paul.

Bijpur MLA Sudipta Das of the BJP extended sympathies to Keot’s family, saying, “I am everyone’s MLA. I can understand the family’s pain, and we are ready to extend all necessary cooperation.”

Barrackpore police chief Singh said the exact cause of death was being probed. “Whatever investigation is required to ascertain the actual cause in such an incident is being carried out,” he said.

Senior police officials said CCTV footage from the police station was being reviewed and the autopsy had been videographed to establish the sequence of events.