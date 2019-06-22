Mamata Banerjee clips TMC’s N-24 Parganas unit president’s wings

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting of her party’s performance in Nadia district at Trinamool Bhawan on Friday. During the meeting she clipped the wings of her party’s North 24 Parganas district president Jyotipriya Mullick and divided responsibilities among five party MLAs from five Lok Sabha seats in the North 24 Parganas. The decision was taken to gain dominance in the district, sources said. As a result, Mullick will not be able to take any independent decision regarding the party organisation and will have to consult with the five MLAs in-charge of the district.

On Friday, Banerjee also warned her party leaders of consequences if they took commissions from beneficiaries of her government’s welfare schemes.

“The BJP is playing divisive politics. Why could you not make people understand of this devious plan? Those who cannot work properly should be replaced with new faces. I have been saying it for a long time to sort your differences out with each other and work together. I am saying it again, if you take commission from the beneficiaries, then be prepared to get arrested,” she was heard saying during the meeting, according to a senior party leader.

The party leadership divided the North 24 Parganas district into five organisational segments — Dum Dum, Barasat, Barrackpore, Basirhat and Bongaon — as per the five Lok Sabha seats, said a senior party leader privy to the development. Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat will be looked after by Tapas Roy, Barasat by Rathin Ghosh, Barrackpore by Nirmal Ghosh, Basirhat by Krishna Gopal Banerjee and Bongoan by Gobindo Das, he added.

According to party insiders, the decision to make five MLAs in charge of the five Lok Sabha seats was taken after a large number of TMC councillors from various civic bodies in the said district defected to BJP.

(With PTI inputs)