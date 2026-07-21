Mamata Banerjee on CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest: ‘If need be, I will go…’

Also sends a message to parties occupying opposition space: ‘I have no personal ego or bitterness towards anyone’

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Atri Mitra
4 min readKolkataUpdated: Jul 21, 2026 05:31 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee“Running a government requires discipline and adherence to democratic norms. Recent events in Delhi have shown how quickly situations can escalate during political confrontations," Mamata Banerjee said. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said that, if needed, she will personally take part in the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party in the national capital.

She was speaking at the 21 July Martyrs’ Day event, observed annually to commemorate the 13 Youth Congress workers who were killed in police firing in Kolkata in 1993 during a protest led by Banerjee against the Left Front government.

Due to the Kolkata police imposing prohibitory orders in the Esplanade area, the Trinamool Congress had to organise the rally near Birla Planetarium following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

“If need be, I will go to Delhi and take part in the protest. Our support to them was there from the beginning, and it will remain so. If we all hit the streets, BJP leaders will run away, as they ran away from here,” she said.

“Running a government requires discipline and adherence to democratic norms. Recent events in Delhi have shown how quickly situations can escalate during political confrontations. I have heard reports from Parliament that the circumstances became so tense that even the Prime Minister had to alter his plans. These developments remind us that stability and democratic conduct must always be protected. I want to make one thing clear: If injustice and intimidation continue, our movement will remain on the streets,” she said.

“People from Delhi to Kolkata have witnessed what happens when fear and intimidation become political tools. If they cannot win through democratic means, they try to silence voices through threats. But I ask them, how long can fear be used as a weapon? How many people can they continue to intimidate? Our leaders and workers have faced repeated harassment across different parts of the state,” she said.

Opinion | What I saw at Jantar Mantar protest after the tear gas shells landed

In a message to the opposition parties, she said, “On Rabindra Jayanti, I made it clear that I have no personal ego or bitterness towards anyone. Across India, we fight together as part of the INDIA alliance, and we do the same in Bengal. My priority has never been personal rivalry; it has always been the protection of democracy and constitutional values.”

Story continues below this ad

“I also want to caution those who believe they are safe simply because they can hold meetings or operate party offices today under political patronage. If democratic institutions continue to weaken, the consequences will not stop with one political party. I do not want democracy to be destroyed or undermined. If there is still a living conscience in society, then this is the time for everyone who believes in democratic principles to stand together,” Banerjee said.

She also took aim at TMC rebels: “I want to tell those who have spent years in the Trinamool Congress and later changed their stand that, one day, every mask will come off. The truth cannot remain hidden forever. People will ultimately recognise who stood with them during difficult times and who chose a different path when pressure mounted. Many have left because of fear – fear of the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation, or the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). I have never seen the CID so active in my political life. Through different levels of the administration, thousands of cases have been filed against our leaders and workers. Around 40,000 cases have been registered against our party workers. It is almost unprecedented in scale.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
facebook
instagram

Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments