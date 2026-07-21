Mamata Banerjee on CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest: ‘If need be, I will go…’

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said that, if needed, she will personally take part in the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party in the national capital.

She was speaking at the 21 July Martyrs’ Day event, observed annually to commemorate the 13 Youth Congress workers who were killed in police firing in Kolkata in 1993 during a protest led by Banerjee against the Left Front government.

Due to the Kolkata police imposing prohibitory orders in the Esplanade area, the Trinamool Congress had to organise the rally near Birla Planetarium following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

“If need be, I will go to Delhi and take part in the protest. Our support to them was there from the beginning, and it will remain so. If we all hit the streets, BJP leaders will run away, as they ran away from here,” she said.