Mamata slams Centre for stopping students’ grant

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised the central government for discontinuing pre-matric scholarships for students from West Bengal belonging to scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other backward classes (OBC) and minorities.

At a government programme in North Bengal’s Alipurduar district, the CM launched the ‘Medhashree’ scholarship, under which students belonging to the backward and minority communities will get an annual grant of Rs 800. “Even as the Centre stopped releasing funds for scholarships, we will continue them. In Bengal, we have 17% reservation for OBCs. This was done by our government.”

“We provide the Shikhashree, Kanyashree and Swami Vivekananda scholarships. We have Aikyashree. The Centre, on the other hand, is cancelling schemes for OBCs and minorities,” she said, adding that their government imparts education in Ol Chiki, Rajbongshi, Hindi, Nepali, Santhali, Kurmi, Kamatapuri among other languages. All that the Centre cares about is putting up photos of their leaders on everything, the CM alleged.

“They claim to provide ration, houses and what not. They then put up a photo of their leader on everything. If that’s the case, their photos should also be used on death certificates,” she said.

Banerjee also accused the Centre of taking away the rights of the people by increasing the prices of cooking gases, diesel and petrol.

On central teams visiting the state, she said, “The situation is such that the Centre is sending teams from Delhi to Bengal even over a mosquito bite. Why is the Delhi Bar Council interfering in matters of our state? We have a bar council in Bengal. Where were these central teams when atrocities were taking place in Uttar Pradesh?”

Responding to allegations of corruption in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), she said, “We built 11 lakh houses under the Bangla Awas Yojana and the Banglar Bari scheme. The Centre has not released funds for this project either. Around 50 lakh applications are pending under the PMAY, of which 17 lakh names have been rejected after a survey. Only eligible beneficiaries have received houses under the scheme.”

The CM claimed that the Centre was taking away money from the state and was not releasing funds for the Grameen Sadak Yojana. “We will figure out a way to provide houses to people. We won’t beg in front of them (Centre). Same is the case with roads,” she said.

Maintaining that the Centre collects taxes from which the state must get 60% share, she further said, “They are not releasing even our due share. First, they collect income tax and customs duty from Bengal and then send central agencies to raid and harass our leaders. The Centre is even taking away GST.”

Banerjee also announced to provide a card for all tea garden workers soon so that they could avail all government welfare schemes easily. “The Opposition parties claim that people of north Bengal don’t get any government service. They only make baseless comments, spread hate and politicise everything.”