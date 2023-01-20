scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

Mamata slams Centre for stopping students’ grant

The CM claimed that the Centre was taking away money from the state and was not releasing funds for the Grameen Sadak Yojana. “We will figure out a way to provide houses to people.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting in Alipurduar on Thursday. PTI
Listen to this article
Mamata slams Centre for stopping students’ grant
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised the central government for discontinuing pre-matric scholarships for students from West Bengal belonging to scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other backward classes (OBC) and minorities.

At a government programme in North Bengal’s Alipurduar district, the CM launched the ‘Medhashree’ scholarship, under which students belonging to the backward and minority communities will get an annual grant of Rs 800. “Even as the Centre stopped releasing funds for scholarships, we will continue them. In Bengal, we have 17% reservation for OBCs. This was done by our government.”

“We provide the Shikhashree, Kanyashree and Swami Vivekananda scholarships. We have Aikyashree. The Centre, on the other hand, is cancelling schemes for OBCs and minorities,” she said, adding that their government imparts education in Ol Chiki, Rajbongshi, Hindi, Nepali, Santhali, Kurmi, Kamatapuri among other languages. All that the Centre cares about is putting up photos of their leaders on everything, the CM alleged.

“They claim to provide ration, houses and what not. They then put up a photo of their leader on everything. If that’s the case, their photos should also be used on death certificates,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Special Invitees
Delhi Confidential: Special Invitees
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...

Banerjee also accused the Centre of taking away the rights of the people by increasing the prices of cooking gases, diesel and petrol.

On central teams visiting the state, she said, “The situation is such that the Centre is sending teams from Delhi to Bengal even over a mosquito bite. Why is the Delhi Bar Council interfering in matters of our state? We have a bar council in Bengal. Where were these central teams when atrocities were taking place in Uttar Pradesh?”

Responding to allegations of corruption in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), she said, “We built 11 lakh houses under the Bangla Awas Yojana and the Banglar Bari scheme. The Centre has not released funds for this project either. Around 50 lakh applications are pending under the PMAY, of which 17 lakh names have been rejected after a survey. Only eligible beneficiaries have received houses under the scheme.”

Advertisement

The CM claimed that the Centre was taking away money from the state and was not releasing funds for the Grameen Sadak Yojana. “We will figure out a way to provide houses to people. We won’t beg in front of them (Centre). Same is the case with roads,” she said.

Maintaining that the Centre collects taxes from which the state must get 60% share, she further said, “They are not releasing even our due share. First, they collect income tax and customs duty from Bengal and then send central agencies to raid and harass our leaders. The Centre is even taking away GST.”

More from Kolkata

Banerjee also announced to provide a card for all tea garden workers soon so that they could avail all government welfare schemes easily. “The Opposition parties claim that people of north Bengal don’t get any government service. They only make baseless comments, spread hate and politicise everything.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 04:13 IST
Next Story

Supreme Court reveals Govt objections: ‘gay… posts critical of PM’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close