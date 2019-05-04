Mamata cancels rallies, camps in Kharagpur to monitor situation

With cyclone Fani reaching the state, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has cancelled all her political rallies for the next 48 hours. She requested people to stay safe and alert during the storm. Mamata has stationed herself at Kharagpur in West Midnapore, which is closer to the coastal areas to monitor the situation for the next two days.

“Have cancelled my rallies for the next 48 hours because of what could be an impending disaster #CyclonicStormFANI We are monitoring the situation 24×7 and doing all it takes. I appeal to all people to cooperate. Be alert, take care and stay safe for the next two days,” Mamata said in a tweet.

On Friday morning, cyclone Fani made a landfall in Odisha’s Puri with a wind speed of over 175 kilometre per hour. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone will hit Gangetic Bengal as a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the evening.

Later speaking to a Bengali news channel, the chief minister said, “I have asked the Kolkata Mayor and my party leaders to cancel all scheduled programmes and start monitoring the situation from the control rooms. We have made all preparations to tackle the situation. Relief materials have been sent to several districts that are likely to be affected. People have been evacuated from their homes and taken to rescue centres. We are ready to face the situation.”

The state government has also set up a 24×7 control room at state secretariat. “I would urge people not to venture outside, unless it is emergency. Stay inside and stay safe. We are praying to god. We will also ask all other parties to come together and stand by the people,” Mamata said.