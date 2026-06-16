Mamata files plea in Calcutta High Court challenging Assembly poll result in Bhabanipur seat

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court challenging her Bhabanipur assembly election loss. (File)

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday filed an election petition before the Calcutta High Court, challenging the poll result in the Bhabanipur assembly seat she lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari defeated Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes in the seat held by her.

TMC sources said that Banerjee went to the high court registry to “affirm” the petition challenging the result.

Counting of votes of the West Bengal assembly election was held on May 4.

After the BJP’s resounding win in the West Bengal Assembly polls, Adhikari went on to become the first BJP chief minister of the state