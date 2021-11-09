Mamata Banerjee rejigs cabinet, retains Amit Mitra as adviser

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday announced a cabinet reshuffle and changed major portfolios.

While addressing the media after a cabinet meeting, State Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said, “After the demise of Subrata Mukherjee, Pulak Roy has been appointed as the new Panchayat and Rural Development Minister.” Roy is now in charge of the Public Health Engineering department.

Last Monday, the six-month tenure of State Finance Minister Amit Mitra also came to an end. Since he did not contest the bypoll, his department automatically went under the Chief Minister’s control.

Tuesday, the CM made Chandrima Bhattacharya the Minister of State of the Finance department and urged Mitra to stay in the government. The CM retained Mitra in the finance department as an adviser with the status of a full-fledged minister.

The Consumer Affairs department, which was under Sadhan Pande who is currently hospitalised over a prolonged illness, was handed over to Water Resource Development Minister Manas Bhuyian as an additional charge.

Women and Child Development minister Sashi Panja was also given an additional charge of the Self Help Group department while Becharam Manna was given additional charge as Minister of State of the Panchayat department.

However, during the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said, “This change is for the time being. The changes will be reviewed next month and further reshuffle may take place.”