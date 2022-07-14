scorecardresearch
Watch: Mamata Banerjee shows culinary skills, prepares momos at local stall in Darjeeling

Mamata Banerjee was seen sitting in a small kitchen and making the momos from scratch - from flattening the dough to stuffing and shaping the momo - whilst interacting with the women at the shop.

Updated: July 14, 2022 5:53:44 pm
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee preparing momos during her visit to Darjeeling. (Source: Facebook)

In a video clip going viral on social media, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen showcasing her culinary skills as she tried her hand at preparing momos at a roadside shop in Darjeeling.

The TMC supremo was seen sitting in a small kitchen and making the momos from scratch – from flattening the dough to stuffing and shaping the momo – whilst interacting with the women at the shop.

Posting about her experience on Facebook, she wrote, “Today I made momos during my morning walk, in Darjeeling. Elated to share such special moments with my people. Darjeeling will always have my heart and I salute the hard-working people of our Hills who make every visit so memorable,”

Banerjee who is on a three-day visit to Darjeeling had come to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the 45 newly elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA.) on Tuesday. TMC debuted in the GTA elections by gaining some ground and winning 5 out of the 10 seats on which it had contested.

The ten-month-old Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), led by former GTA chairman Anit Thapa, emerged as the the single largest party in the GTA elections, winning 27 seats in the 45-member semi-autonomous council.

Meanwhile, another new hill outfit Hamro Party, which had won the Darjeeling municipality election earlier this year, came second winning eight seats.

Days ago, CM Banerjee was seen making Bengal’s famous ‘puchkas’ at a local stall operated by women of an SHG group and serving them to eager children and bystanders.

The viral video was shared by TMC on their twitter page, “Our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial visited SHG operated food stall, Sunday Haat in Darjeeling. Showing her appreciation for the women’s hard work, she joined them in the preparation of Bengal’s favourite, Puchkas and also fed enthusiastic children the delectable snack!” To one of the tourists, Banerjee asked the stall owner to serve him a “phuchka as he is a guest”, it read.

On an earlier occasion too, Banerjee had prepared momos at a stall in Darjeeling, much to the surprise of the locals.

In 2019 when she was returning to Kolkata from Digha town, she had stopped and made tea and served it to the people at a tea stall.

