Mamata blocks Governor on Twitter, Dhankhar says move against constitutional norms

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter, saying she was “forced” to do this because of his “unethical and unconstitutional” statements. She also alleged that the Governor was acting like a “super guard” and treating government officials as “his servants”. Soon after, Dhankar stated that Banerjee’s move was against constitutional norms.

After a cabinet meeting at state headquarters Nabanna, Banerjee said, “I am sorry but I was forced to do this. Every day, he (Dhankar) used to abuse us. He would accuse me and our officers, issuing instructions as if we were his servant or bonded labourers. He said things which were unethical and unconstitutional. The elected government became bonded labourers. He (the Governor) is nominated, not elected, but he was acting like a ‘super guard’. Every day he was saying inhuman things on Twitter which were making me irritated. I was forced to block him.”

She added, “I have written four letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue. Even though he doesn’t have the power, he calls our officers daily. If he has something to say, he can tell me. Instead, he is threating everybody. I have heard that he is issuing threats to everybody and not sparing anyone, from I-T officials to CBI, ED, customs, Kolkata Police commissioner, DG, chief secretary, home secretary, DM and SP. What does he think? People of Bengal do not bow their heads. I have repeatedly told the Centre about this issue. They can’t say I have not intimated them.”

Banerjee further alleged that the Governor has been “spying” on everybody. “From the Raj Bhavan, he spies on everyone. This is like Pegasus.”

Dhankar later tweeted, “Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state “blocks” Constitutional Norms and Rules of Law and those in authority “bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India.”

Guv WB : Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state “blocks” Constitutional Norms and Rules of Law and those in authority “bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India” pic.twitter.com/gGDf3doAyJ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) January 31, 2022

Reacting to the development, BJP president Sukanta Majumder said, “The Governor had asked the CM a few questions. She could not reply and is now fleeing away.”

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “If the CM really knows that the Governor from the Raj Bhavan spies on others, she has to come clear on that. This is quite a serious allegation.”

Monday’s development comes amid escalating tensions and a series of showdowns between the Governor and the Bengal government. On Sunday, Dhankar had said people view West Bengal as a “gas chamber of democracy” and alleged “trampling of human rights”.

After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore, Dhankhar said: “I cannot see the land of Bengal getting drenched in blood and becoming a laboratory for trampling of human rights. People are saying that the state is turning into a gas chamber of democracy.”

Moreover, in a note dated January 28, Dhankar had asked chief secretary BP Gopalika to brief him on the alleged obstructions to the movement of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. The Governor had earlier sought the physical presence and response from the chief secretary and the DGP on the issue.

Recently, TMC’s official mouthpiece ‘Jaago Bangla’ took a dig at Dhankhar in an editorial claiming he “thinks he has the last word in the state.”

Titled “Apni Ke? (Who are you?)”, the editorial published in Jago Bangla’s Friday edition read: “Many governors have come to Bengal since Independence. Out of them, many were involved in controversies. But they never violated the constitutional boundaries. They didn’t forget that their position is actually ornamental. Although they are constitutionally at the top, the power is in the hands of the elected representatives. They gave their decision within the constitutional form. But the current Governor of the state thinks he probably has the last word in the state…Who are you to make new ethics?”