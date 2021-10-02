Mamata Banerjee blames Damodar Valley Corporation for Bengal floods

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday held the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) responsible for the current “man-made” floods in some districts of West Bengal, and claimed that it was caused by an unplanned and enhanced discharge of water from dams and barrages in Jharkhand without prior information.

Banerjee warned of a “massive protest” if dredging of dams and barrages was not done to prevent the recurrence of floods, and announced that she would conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected districts such as Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia and Bankura on Saturday.

The chief minister told reporters, “Last Wednesday night, huge water was discharged from Jharkhand at 3 am without intimating us, and that led to a massive flood in Paschim Bardhaman and neighbouring districts. It is very unfortunate and we got no time to tackle it. If floods occur due to excessive rain, it can be understood and we will be able to tackle it. But, it just took place because of the huge discharge from dams and barrages of Jharkhand and the DVC. This is a crime. They are discharging water in the dead of night without giving any information. How can the people of those districts save themselves? I have been protesting this for many years but they are not taking any initiative to minimise this situation. Repeated flood may cause to a massive protest which I do not want.”

Banerjee said she was sad that the flooding occurred just before the Durga Puja festivities, affecting lakhs of people. She also expressed fear that the situation might deteriorate on the day of Mahalaya before the Puja because of high tide.