Mamata Banerjee slams BJP govt over arrests of Teesta Setalvad, Mohammed Zubair

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led central government over the arrest of social activist Teesta Setalvad and AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

Addressing a public meeting in Asansol of West Burdwan district, Banerjee said: “No action is taken against those who spread hatred and violence. But action is taken against people like Teesta Setalvad and others. Why was she arrested? And why were others who spread fake news and hatred not arrested? Instead they are given protection. But we will not spare those who insult religion. We will take action against them.”

The comments from the West Bengal CM came days after the arrest of Setalvad and a day after the arrest of Zubair.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad had on Saturday picked up Setalvad from her Mumbai home. She was later taken to Ahmedabad and handed over to the crime branch there. A court in Ahmedabad on Sunday remanded Setalvad in police custody till July 2 in the case of fabricating evidence to frame innocent persons in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

On Friday, the Supreme Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the clean chit given by a special investigation team (SIT) to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and others in the 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

Setalvad and her NGO were co-petitioner with Zakia Jafri (wife of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the riots) in the plea filed against Modi and others in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, a cyber unit of Delhi Police on Monday arrested Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website AltNews, on charges of allegedly hurting religious sentiments following a complaint by a social media user who referred to a tweet from 2018.

The police said they filed an FIR against Zubair in connection with the complaint under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295-A (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings).