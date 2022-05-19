BJP using central agencies, appointments made using chits during CPIM rule: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday hit out at the Left and the BJP, saying that her government should be given a chance to rectify if certain errors had been made.

The statement comes after the Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged irregularities into the recruitment of teachers in West Bengal government schools, to seek assistance of central forces in securing the state’s School Service Commission office.

“They (CPIM and BJP) are now talking big. During the CPI (M)’s rule, appointments and transfers were made through chits. This happened during their 34-year-long rule. I was courteous to be silent over it, but now, I will open the chapters. If someone commits a mistake while working, one should be given the chance to rectify it. Law should be allowed to take its course,” Mamata Banerjee said while speaking at a meeting in Jhargram.

She added: “The BJP is trying to dictate the country using central agencies. They are tarnishing the image of Bengal. BJP has no shame even after defeat (in the Bengal Assembly polls). They are scared that they will lose the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and are hence crying violence. In such a big state, if one or two incidents take place, one should wait and see whether the police are taking action or not.”

Former education minister Partha Chatterje, who is presently the state industry minister, was interrogated for four hours on Wednesday and Minister of State for Education Paresh Adhikari is yet to appear before the sleuths.

“From this party meeting, I am asking the panchayat samitis and gram panchayats to finish all pending work at the earliest. For three months during monsoon, no work is possible and I will announce panchayat polls in due time,” Mamata Banerjee said.

“In the coming days we should keep a watch that no one resorts to violence. The police will take action if anyone does anything in the name of Maoists. There are no Maoists here. Those who were Maoists are now working with the government. We have given jobs to them and their family members,” the Chief Minister added.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee lashes out at PM over fuel price hike

The Trinamool Congress chief also asked the workers and leaders to connect with the people and ensure that they are availing the government schemes. “Those sharing the stage are the cadres and the leaders of our party are sitting below. Our motto should be ‘we’ not ‘me’. I will request our workers and leaders to help people. If someone comes to you to fill a form, help him and do not take a single paisa for it. I will also open ‘MAY I Help You’ desks for the common people. Everyone should get the benefits of government schemes,” she added.

Meanwhile, reacting to Mamata Banerjee’s allegations, CPI (M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said: “I challenge Mamata Banerjee to open the old chapters. However, she should first close her chapters. She should find the paper chits. But she should also find out where her minister has gone (Paresh Adhikari). No one seems to find him. She should first find out about the coal and cow smuggling scams. Who are the people behind it?”