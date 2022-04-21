BGBS 2022 saw highest-ever investment proposals at over Rs 3.4 lakh crore: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said that the current edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) has got the highest-ever investment proposals among the six summits held in the state till date. She added, the two-day summit has got investment proposals worth Rs 3,42,375 crore which will create 40 lakh new jobs in the state.

She also stated that 137 Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) and letters of intent have been signed in the last two days. The BGBS 2022 started Wednesday.

Addressing the industrialists, Banerjee in her speech during the validatory session said, “Bengal has stability. Bengal is safe and sound. Bengal has global facilities. Please keep in touch with us. We have unity in diversity which is our heritage.”

She added, “This is also a festival, a festival for industries. This is a global industrial festival. Keep Bengal in your thoughts and please have faith in Bengal. The state will not let you down. Bengal will give you results.”

Banerjee also announced the next edition of the business summit and said, “Next year, from February 1 to 3, the seventh chapter of BGBS will be organised.”

In the last two days, industrialists from across the country spoke about their plans to invest in West Bengal. Adani Group chief Gautam Adani promised to “invest Rs 10,000 crore in the coming years” that will create direct and indirect employment to around 25,000 people. Adani attended BGBS for the first time. Meanwhile, veteran businessman from Bengal Purnendu Chatterjee, who is the head of the TCG group, said he is planning to set up a “one-of-its-kind university” in Kolkata.