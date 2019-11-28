Was stumped by Mamata Banerjee, says Bengal Governor as he tweets videos of ‘missing involvement’

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at a function in Raj Bhavan on Tuesday on the occasion of Constitution Day. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at a function in Raj Bhavan on Tuesday on the occasion of Constitution Day. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The worsening ties between the government and Raj Bhavan accentuated further on Wednesday with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar making no bones about his disappointment with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Governor on Wednesday said he was “bewildered” and “stumped” by the CM’s gesture at the Assembly where he had gone to attend the special session of the House, a day ago.

“I would never ever compromise on extending courtesy to anyone, much less Hon’ble CM for whom I have enormous personal regard. Surprisingly, she made no expected move, leaving me bewildered. Was stumped. All (ministers) including Amit Mitra, Partho, Abdul Manan greeted by me as all MLAs,” the Governor tweeted on Wednesday.

At 3 PM on constitution day Hon’ble CM had involved participation with the dignitaries at the statue of Dr Ambedkar. At 5.30 when I paid flower tributes at the statue of Dr Ambedkar, this involvement was missing. pic.twitter.com/4k4x5LI5Mp — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 27, 2019

At the special session of the Assembly called to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Dhankhar had on Tuesday met Mamata at Vidhan Bhavan, but both did not exchange any words.

Dhankhar was in the Assembly on the invitation of Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay to deliver a speech on Constitution Day. However as he was about to enter the Assembly after paying tribute to Ambedkar’s statue, the Governor came face to face with Banerjee who was waiting for him to enter the Assembly first.

Accompanied by Opposition leaders Sujan Chakraborty and Abdul Mannan, the Governor after waiting for some time walked towards the Assembly with folded hands without looking at Banerjee, who was looking in a different direction.

After Dhankar tweeted of being ill-treated, the TMC ministers hit back.

At the Assembly, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee without naming anyone pointed fingers at the Governor. “Being invited here and then criticising the government, is it the right thing to do?,” Partha Chatterjee said in the Assembly.

He also questioned the relevance of the post of the Governor after 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution.

“There should be a debate on how constitutional it is that some people who are nominated are enjoying the right to disturb an elected government,” he said.

The post of the Governor may have had its importance in the past, the minister said and wondered whether it still has relevance today.

Chatterjee, also the TMC secretary general, said it is not a personal clash with anyone but an issue of rights and duties of entities.

The minister also said the expenditure of the Raj Bhavan, the office and residence of the governor, has gone up by over two times in the past three years.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya slammed Dhankhar. “We do not want to say anything against the Governor. However, as he criticised the state government, he did not utter a word about Maharashtra,” she said.

“In Independent India, if Governors start behaving like viceroys of the British Raj, then there is a serious constitutional crisis !!!” tweeted Dinesh Trivedi, fomer Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP.

By late in the evening, the Governor in a series of tweets, tried to reinforce his complaint of being ignored despite him occupying a constitutional post. He posted two videos on Tuesday on Twitter — one of Chief Minister speaking to mediapersons and the other of Chief Minister accompanying other diginitaries to the statue of B R Ambedkar to pay tributes.

“At 3 PM on Constitution Day Hon’ble CM had involved participation with the dignitaries at the statue of Dr Ambedkar. At 5.30 (PM) when I paid flower tributes at the statue of Dr Ambedkar, this involvement was missing,” he tweeted along with a video of other dignitaries — former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, former Governor and national security adviser M K Narayanan, retired Chief Justice Shyamal Sen, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar — with Mamata Banerjee.

He tweeted another video of Chief Minister’s interaction with mediapersons, saying, “The video on Constitution Day would leave nothing to imagination as to what precedence is accorded to the Constitutional Head of State. Time to engage in introspection and not in disinformation,” adding, “I refrain from any response given the personal regard for her and the office she holds.”

In the video, the CM names all the dignitaries. Though she doesn’t name Dhankar, but she mentions that “present Governor” was also present at the venue.

This is not the first time that the Governor and the state government had a war of words. Earlier on numerous occasion the governor criticized the state government for not giving proper respect to him during a Durga Puja event.

