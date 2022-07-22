scorecardresearch
Mamata Banerjee at Martyrs’ Day rally: BJP won’t get full majority in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The event, which was disrupted for half an hour due to heavy rain, was held after two years in the wake of Covid-19.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses the Shaheed Diwas rally in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that the BJP will not get full majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and more parties will join hands against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Addressing a mega Martyrs’ Day (Shahid Divas) rally at Esplanade in Kolkata to commemorate the death of 13 Youth Congress workers led by her in the 1993 police firing, Banerjee urged the Trinamool Congress workers to ensure that the party not only wins all seats in Bengal but also makes a foray in states like Assam, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

Claiming that it will be an “election for the BJP’s rejection” in 2024, the TMC supremo said her party will help its friends in states like UP. “The BJP will not get the full majority. I can challenge them on this. Others will join hands (against it),” said the CM at the rally that witnessed a record footfall, bringing the city to a standstill.

Targeting the BJP government at the Centre over imposition of Goods and Service Tax (GST) on several items and hike in prices of petroleum products, she showcased puffed rice (muri) and a replica of LPG cylinder from the stage. “Have they lost their mind? They have imposed GST on puffed rice. What will the people of Bengal eat? They imposed GST on sweets and curd too. Amader muri firiye dao noile BJP biday nao (Return us our muri or leave power),” she added.

Alleging that the BJP is on a spree to bring down governments in the states, the Trinamool chief said, “They brought down the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra. Now they will try this in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and then Bengal. But I want to tell them that do not think of Bengal even by mistake. There is Royal Bengal tiger here. They tried so hard in 2021. But I salute our workers who foiled their misadventure.”

